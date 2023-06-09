Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

PCPS Board members discuss superintendent search

Pulaski County Public Schools-VA
Pulaski County Public Schools-VA(Pulaski County Public Schools)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to the chair and vice chair of the Pulaski County School board, applicants from near by and as far away as Alaska wanted to be Pulaski County’s next superintendent.

From the beginning of the search the board had its sights aimed on Rob Graham.

“I’m one that that firmly believes that you don’t wait on great people, you go after great people and Rob Graham is one of those people,” Vice Chair of the Pulaski County School Board Tim Hurst said.

Six out of around 20 applicants were chosen for interviews.

Hurst says Graham rose to the top of the list after those conversations.

“If you’re going to the plate, you need to go to the plate to swing and so we were trying to swing for the fences and we really wanted to hit a homerun with with our next hire and I think the board would agree that we feel like we hit a homerun with Rob Graham,” Hurst said.

Chair of the PCPS School Board Beckie Cox says there were a few traits the board wanted in its next superintendent.

“Experience as a superintendent, a good track record with education, and well received in the community and of course, that is exactly what Rob Graham is, with the Region VII Superintendent of the Year,” she said.

Graham will end his position as the superintendent of Radford City Public Schools at the end of the month and will begin the new role in Pulaski County on July 1.

In the meantime, Graham will be working with current PCPS Superintendent Kevin Siers to make the transition as seamless as possible.

“He’s going to be a perfect fit here,” Cox said. “He’s going to be settled here and it’s such a contrast to what he endured a few days ago. We welcome Rob home.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation, and shares his...
Remembering a Patriot: Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation & shares his story
Jail bars in a prison
Former owner of drug recovery clinics sentenced to prison
Tractor rear ended
One person is in the hospital after tractor is rear ended
Stray shower possible today.
Stray rain possible for some; most remain dry & hazy

Latest News

Rob Graham Named Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools
Rob Graham Named Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools
Bedford County School Board Approves Changes To Policy On “Teaching About Controversial Issues”
Bedford County School Board Approves Changes To Policy On “Teaching About Controversial Issues”
Remembering A Patriot; Shooting Victims Awarded High School Diplomas
Remembering A Patriot; Shooting Victims Awarded High School Diplomas
In a 5-1 vote, the Bedford County School Board approved changes to its policy on "teaching...
Bedford County School Board approves changes to policy on “teaching about controversial issues”