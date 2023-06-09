Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Pulaski County opens first tourism ‘guidery’

Pulaski County Tourism guidery
Pulaski County Tourism guidery(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A phonebooth connecting Pulaski County’s future with its past is on display at Claytor Lake State Park.

Pulaski County Tourism is replacing visitors centers with phonebooths around the county.

The booths pay tribute to the history of series of phone booth’s made by Pulaski furniture and contain QR codes with county tourism attractions.

There will be five strategically placed around the county.

The first one is at the Claytor Lake Meeting Facility.

“I think the favorite thing is it kind of nods to our past, our heritage and then it also provides current information to people coming into the area,” Pulaski County Director of Tourism Peggy White said.

The booth was made by students at Pulaski County High School.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation, and shares his...
Remembering a Patriot: Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation & shares his story
Jail bars in a prison
Former owner of drug recovery clinics sentenced to prison
Tractor rear ended
One person is in the hospital after tractor is rear ended
Stray shower possible today.
Stray rain possible for some; most remain dry & hazy

Latest News

Pulaski County Public Schools-VA
PCPS Board members discuss superintendent search
Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder arrives for a media briefing at the...
US announces new $2.1 billion package of military aid to Ukraine
Police car lights
Forest native dies in medical emergency crash
Clinch Valley Community Action bus being towed away after being hit head on.
UPDATE: One dead after SUV hits Head Start bus in Tazewell crash