Pulaski County opens first tourism ‘guidery’

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A phonebooth connecting Pulaski County’s future with its past is on display at Claytor Lake State Park.

Pulaski County Tourism is replacing visitors centers with phonebooths around the county.

The booths pay tribute to the history of series of phone booth’s made by Pulaski furniture and contain QR codes with county tourism attractions.

There will be five strategically placed around the county.

The first one is at the Claytor Lake Meeting Facility.

“I think the favorite thing is it kind of nods to our past, our heritage and then it also provides current information to people coming into the area,” Pulaski County Director of Tourism Peggy White said.

The booth was made by students at Pulaski County High School.

