Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Rare pink diamond gets nearly $35 million at auction

This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon...
This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon pink diamonds.(Source: Sotheby's)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:03 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - How is this for a “girl’s best friend”?

This one should fit the famous Marilyn Monroe song.

A 10.5-carat diamond named the “Eternal Pink” sold at auction Thursday for just under $35 million.

This gem is extremely rare for achieving the highest grade available for the already uncommon pink diamonds.

It’s also been classed as “internally flawless.”

Pink diamonds have a history of fetching high values, but they’ve soared in the past few years. That’s largely because a mine in Australia that produced most of the world’s pink diamonds closed in 2020.

This one was found by De Beers in Botswana and fetched $34.8 million.

Another pink diamond sold last year in Hong Kong that was less than one carat heavier went for $58 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation, and shares his...
Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation, and shares his story
Jail bars in a prison
Former owner of drug recovery clinics sentenced to prison
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
Air Quality Alert Remains Active All Day Thursday.
Air quality alert in effect as smoke continues to plague our area
Tractor rear ended
One person is in the hospital after tractor is rear ended

Latest News

In a 5-1 vote, the Bedford County School Board approved changes to its policy on "teaching...
Bedford County School Board approves changes to policy on “teaching about controversial issues”
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
Pulaski County Public Schools
Robert Graham named new superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools
FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.A judge is deciding...
Lawyers blame ChatGPT for tricking them into citing bogus case law