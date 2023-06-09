Birthdays
Robert Graham named new superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools

Pulaski County Public Schools
By Will Thomas
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County School Board met Thursday afternoon with only one mission in mind: announcing that Robert Graham is the school division’s new superintendent.

“Pulaski County Public Schools and the board couldn’t be more pleased to announce that the next superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools will be Robert F. Graham,” said vice-chair Timothy Hurst.

The announcement was met with a roar of applause from the crowd. Current superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers, who is taking the same position at Franklin County Public Schools, added he could not think of anyone better suited to come in and take over the good work that has been accomplished over the last seven years.

“He is definitely a student first educator, a strong advocate for public schools and just an all around good guy,” said Siers.

Graham took the podium to thank the school board for this opportunity.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be back in Pulaski County Public Schools. I want to thank Dr. Siers for encouraging me to apply for this position and also for being a very dear friend over these last very difficult six months in RCPS. I wish him the best of luck and know he will do great things in Franklin County. ...I truly look forward to working together with all of you and I also want to thank the citizens of Pulaski who have showered me with great support over the last few days. Lastly, I want you to know that I’m going to make some unintentional mistakes in Pulaski, we’re all human, but I do also want you to know that the decisions that I make will always be in the best interest of the children in this special division and that I will do everything that I can to provide for them the best education possible.”

Graham’s first day will be July 1, he resigned as superintendent from Radford City Public Schools on Tuesday.

Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation, and shares his story
Former owner of drug recovery clinics sentenced to prison
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
Air quality alert in effect as smoke continues to plague our area
One person is in the hospital after tractor is rear ended

Air quality concerns linger in western Virginia
Partners help Rescue Mission pack food boxes, feed families
Owners And Dog Reunited After Fire Rescue
7@7 Top Headlines Of June 8, 2023