‘They’re the unspoken heroes’ A special ceremony will recognized women veterans in Southwest Virginia

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Women Veterans living in Southwest Virginia will be honored with their own special ceremony for the first time.

June 12 marks 75 years since women were allowed to join the military.

In honor of the anniversary - organizers say they wanted to host an event honoring female vets.

“Encourage them that they are veterans that they did serve regardless of the length of time whether it be national guard, active duty somewhere,” explained Veteran Outreach and Program Specialist Juanita Cook. “They still serve their country, they still made that decision. And that we appreciate that.”

The ceremony is only for women who have served or are currently serving.

“They’re the unspoken heroes,” added Roanoke Valley Veterans Council. “They’re the ones who do the work quietly and never get recognized. It’s ridiculous. I think it should change and they should be recognized. They recognized them in Richmond, they recognized them in Virginia Beach and now Southwest Virginia is going to recognize women warriors.”

The goal is to help women warriors connect with each other and build community.

There be a guest speaker from the national guard and free food.

The event is Saturday at 9:30 am in Salem at the American Legion on Apperson Drive. Organizers say you can just show up if you didn’t RSVP.

Women Veteran Recognition Event Flyer (Women Veteran Recognition)

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.