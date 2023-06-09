Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

‘They’re the unspoken heroes’ A special ceremony will recognized women veterans in Southwest Virginia

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Women Veterans living in Southwest Virginia will be honored with their own special ceremony for the first time.

June 12 marks 75 years since women were allowed to join the military.

In honor of the anniversary - organizers say they wanted to host an event honoring female vets.

“Encourage them that they are veterans that they did serve regardless of the length of time whether it be national guard, active duty somewhere,” explained Veteran Outreach and Program Specialist Juanita Cook. “They still serve their country, they still made that decision. And that we appreciate that.”

The ceremony is only for women who have served or are currently serving.

“They’re the unspoken heroes,” added Roanoke Valley Veterans Council. “They’re the ones who do the work quietly and never get recognized. It’s ridiculous. I think it should change and they should be recognized. They recognized them in Richmond, they recognized them in Virginia Beach and now Southwest Virginia is going to recognize women warriors.”

The goal is to help women warriors connect with each other and build community.

There be a guest speaker from the national guard and free food.

The event is Saturday at 9:30 am in Salem at the American Legion on Apperson Drive. Organizers say you can just show up if you didn’t RSVP.

Women Veteran Recognition Event Flyer
Women Veteran Recognition Event Flyer(Women Veteran Recognition)

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation, and shares his...
Remembering a Patriot: Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation & shares his story
Jail bars in a prison
Former owner of drug recovery clinics sentenced to prison
Tractor rear ended
One person is in the hospital after tractor is rear ended
Stray shower possible today.
Stray rain possible for some; most remain dry & hazy

Latest News

Carilion Clinic and Drone Up are teaming up to explore drones delivering medicine supplies.
Carilion Clinic explores delivering medical supplies with drones
Frankie's Hot Sauce Business
Frankie's Hot Sauce Business
"Grandpa" finds a forever home
Halifax County SPCA helps find home for eight-year-old “Grandpa”
Women Warriors
Women Warriors