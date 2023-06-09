Two killed; two seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are dead and two others are seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Wythe County Thursday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the driver of a Kia Forte was driving south on I-81 when they ran off the left side of the interstate at mile marker 73. The driver of the Kia continued through the median and hit a northbound tractor-trailer head-on.

The impact of the crash sent the Kia into the path of a northbound Honda Motorcycle, the driver of the Motorcycle was unable to avoid hitting the Kia. The driver of the Kia and a passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle and a passenger inside the Kia were flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say they will release the names of the victims when the next of kin have been notified.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.