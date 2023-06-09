Birthdays
Two killed; two seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Wythe County

FILE IMAGE
FILE IMAGE(WBNG)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people are dead and two others are seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Wythe County Thursday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say the driver of a Kia Forte was driving south on I-81 when they ran off the left side of the interstate at mile marker 73. The driver of the Kia continued through the median and hit a northbound tractor-trailer head-on.

The impact of the crash sent the Kia into the path of a northbound Honda Motorcycle, the driver of the Motorcycle was unable to avoid hitting the Kia. The driver of the Kia and a passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.

The driver of the motorcycle and a passenger inside the Kia were flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say they will release the names of the victims when the next of kin have been notified.

