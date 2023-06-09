Understanding the effects of long COVID and menopause

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Researchers at UVA Health are working to better understand the relationship between long Covid and menopause.

According to Dr. JoAnn Pinkerton, studies show long Covid may affect the ovaries. That could mean menopausal or peri-menopausal women might experience more acute or severe symptoms of menopause.

Dr. Pinkerton said researchers think chronic inflammation caused by long COVID also affects hormones, and that there could be an inflammatory response.

“And this is a really hard time for women when they have fluctuating hormones,” explained Dr. Pinkerton. “And to think that it might come on earlier or go that longer is a concern, particularly if it’s not recognized by the doctors that they’re going to see.”

Dr. Pinkerton says hormone therapy could be an effective treatment for those acute and severe symptoms.

Tracking your symptoms and having a conversation with your doctor is the first place to start.

