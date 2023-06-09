Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

UPDATE: One dead after SUV hits Head Start bus in Tazewell crash

Clinch Valley Community Action bus being towed away after being hit head on.
Clinch Valley Community Action bus being towed away after being hit head on.(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: One dead and two injured after crash in Tazewell that occurred at 8:28 a.m.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2004 Buick Rendezvous SUV was traveling east on Gratton Rd. when it crossed the centerline and struck head-on a 2014 Chevrolet bus that is owned by the Clinch Valley Community Action - Head Start Program. There was only one juvenile passenger on the bus during the crash.

The driver of the Buick died at the scene. The bus driver has been transported to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries, and the child was transported to Tazewell Community Hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division’s Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team are both on scene assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A vehicle hit a Head Start bus between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Gratton Road and Bourne Road in Tazewell according to Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

Several rescue and fire departments responded to the crash along with Virginia State Police and the TCSO.

VSP is heading the investigation. There is no information regarding injuries or fatalities at this time.

Keep following WVVA for more information.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation, and shares his...
Remembering a Patriot: Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation & shares his story
Jail bars in a prison
Former owner of drug recovery clinics sentenced to prison
Tractor rear ended
One person is in the hospital after tractor is rear ended
Our poor air quality will lead to beautiful sunsets across the region.
Smoke continues to cause hazy sunshine across the area

Latest News

Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder arrives for a media briefing at the...
US announces new $2.1 billion package of military aid to Ukraine
Police car lights
Forest native dies in medical emergency crash
FILE IMAGE
Two killed; two seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash in Wythe County
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: "Giselle" to take the Jefferson Center stage June 10