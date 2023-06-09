UPDATE: One dead after SUV hits Head Start bus in Tazewell crash

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: One dead and two injured after crash in Tazewell that occurred at 8:28 a.m.

According to Virginia State Police, a 2004 Buick Rendezvous SUV was traveling east on Gratton Rd. when it crossed the centerline and struck head-on a 2014 Chevrolet bus that is owned by the Clinch Valley Community Action - Head Start Program. There was only one juvenile passenger on the bus during the crash.

The driver of the Buick died at the scene. The bus driver has been transported to a nearby hospital for life-threatening injuries, and the child was transported to Tazewell Community Hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division’s Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team are both on scene assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A vehicle hit a Head Start bus between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Gratton Road and Bourne Road in Tazewell according to Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt.

Several rescue and fire departments responded to the crash along with Virginia State Police and the TCSO.

VSP is heading the investigation. There is no information regarding injuries or fatalities at this time.

Keep following WVVA for more information.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.