Virginia Western engineering team goes to finals in national competition

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appalachian Engineers Team at Virginia Western Community College has made it to the finals of a national competition.

The Community College Innovation Challenge tests teams to engineer solutions to real-world problems.

Virginia Western’s team is 1 of 12 to make it to the finals.

They will be traveling to the Innovation Boot Camp in Northern Virginia next week and the winners will be announced Thursday, June 15.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.