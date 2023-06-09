Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Williamson Road Library to host Ride and Read Festival Saturday

Billy Nauert will share his passion for model trains during an event Saturday at the Williamson...
Billy Nauert will share his passion for model trains during an event Saturday at the Williamson Road Library.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An event for children this weekend in Roanoke will bring together books, big trucks, heavy equipment and even model trains.

It’s the Ride and Read Festival at the Williamson Road Library.

Billy Nauert will be sharing his love of model railroading with a new layout he’s built on the back of a pickup.

The President of the Roanoke Valley Model Railroading Club says he has long wanted to have a way to share his passion at outdoor events like the one on Saturday.

“I’ve always wanted to build a display that I could take out for children to play with everywhere,” Nauert told WDBJ7. “And there’s never one that’s mobile enough, so I put it on the back of my truck.”

“The best part of Ride and Read is we have over a thousand Star City Reads Books to give away,” said Youth Services Librarian Jeffrey Wood, “and also two dozen vehicles from city departments, facilities, fire, police and parks and rec and of course Billy with his trains.”

The Ride and Read Festival is free, and it runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Williamson Road Library.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation, and shares his...
Remembering a Patriot: Family accepts high school diploma for young McAfee Knob victim at graduation & shares his story
Jail bars in a prison
Former owner of drug recovery clinics sentenced to prison
Fourth Grade — Braedyn Fehl, Anasazi Elementary School, Scottsdale, Arizona
Meet the kids with the best handwriting in the country
Stray shower possible today.
Stray rain possible for some; most remain dry & hazy
Tractor rear ended
One person is in the hospital after tractor is rear ended

Latest News

Judge approves settlement in wrongful death lawsuit. Focus on cycling safety to continue.
Lawsuit settled, focus on cycling safety to continue
WDBJ7 Sports VHSL State Semifinal highlights
7@seven: June 9, 2023 top headlines
7@seven: Top local headlines for June 9, 2023
Auburn softball celebrates after a home run vs. Buffalo Gap on Friday.
Friday VHSL semifinal scoreboard
7@seven: June 9, 2023 top headlines
7@seven: June 9, 2023 top headlines