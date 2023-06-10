AEP Foundation donates new boat for Water Quality Monitoring Program

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power (AEP) and the AEP foundation provided a new boat for the Water Quality Monitoring Program - a partnership between the power company, Smith Mountain Lake Association, and Ferrum College. Leaders say the boat is key in detecting toxic algae blooms and keeping the community safe.

It’s been a busy two weeks for the Water Quality Monitoring Program. Director Delia Heck says they’ve had nine sightings of Algae bloom on the lake, the most reports in the last three years.

“There were three that had toxins which means there was cyanobacteria present in the water,” explained Heck. “The counts were at a level that were concerning enough for the Virginia Department of Health to issue a warning.”

Health officials are warning people not to swim in parts of the Blackwater region of the lake. If ingested, the toxins could cause fever, headaches, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Ferrum College students and faculty collect water samples throughout the year. The program dives in on the data they gather to determine if the water is safe for families.

“We’re going to those places where reports are to collect samples and see if the levels of those species are high enough in that location at that time in order to release a warning,” added Heck.

The boat will help make the process easier. AEP Foundation provided an $80,000 grant to purchase the new Ferrum College Science Vessel.

“We’re always trying to make sure that the water is in great shape,” said Appalachian Power Spokesperson George Porter. “We’re always trying to make sure it’s safe for the future generations. So, this is just an opportunity for us to give back to the communities where we live and work.”

The new craft was presented at the celebration of a Day on the Lake. An event by the Smith Mountain Lake Association focused on education and safety.

“It’s a beautiful lake. We want to keep it that way,” said Smith Mountain Lake Association President Bill Butterfield. “It has a vibrant community business going on here. And we’re doing all we can to make sure people know about that.”

Officials are asking people to think about what nutrients they are using around the lake that could be feeding the algae blooms.

Click here to check out weekly water quality readings on the Smith Mountain Lake Association’s website.

