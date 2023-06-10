Fans welcome home University of Lynchburg baseball champs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The University of Lynchburg baseball team brought home the program’s first title in a 7-6 win over Johns Hopkins University in the NCAA Division III National Championship game Thursday night in Iowa. More than a hundred fans greeted them Friday night as they stepped back on campus.

“They seem to be a close knit bunch, they seem to enjoy each other’s company, they seem to play well and together and they seem to support one another,” said Lloyd Craddock, who played baseball at the University of Lynchburg, is a member of the Class of 1965 and grandfather of right fielder Jackson Harding.

“We are the Champions” could be heard as the baseball team made their way past Shellenberger Field, showing off the trophy and on their way to ring the bell on campus.

“It’s really come a long, long way and like I say, it’s something that the whole community should really be proud of. It’s not everyday that you get to be a national champion.”

Craddock took the time to highlight the success of the team and celebrate the impact Coach Lucas Jones and his staff have had.

“We thank Coach Jones for the job that he did, and the other coaches as well, because it takes a group of people to put together a championship team like this.”

For more information about the University of Lynchburg’s fourth championship in school history, you can head here.

