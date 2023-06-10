Missing Bedford girl believed to be in “extreme danger” according to police.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 11-year-old girl last seen on Sycamore Creek Drive in Goode, Va.

Eva Marie Capuria, 11, is described as a, white female, brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long sleeve shirt of an unknown color, black shorts, and black combat boots.

The child is believed to be in “extreme danger,” according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bedford Police Department at 540-586-7827 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.