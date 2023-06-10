One person in hospital following overnight shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in a hospital after being hurt in an early morning shooting near downtown Roanoke.

According to police, the call came in around 12:27 a.m. Saturday and it happened at 4th and Patton Ave Northwest.

Police say they know who the shooter is, and have warrants out for an arrest, but no name has been released.

