One person in hospital following overnight shooting in Roanoke

According to Roanoke Police, they do know who the shooter is and have warrants out for their...
According to Roanoke Police, they do know who the shooter is and have warrants out for their arrest.(WCAX)
By Janay Reece
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in a hospital after being hurt in an early morning shooting near downtown Roanoke.

According to police, the call came in around 12:27 a.m. Saturday and it happened at 4th and Patton Ave Northwest.

Police say they know who the shooter is, and have warrants out for an arrest, but no name has been released.

WDBJ7 will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

