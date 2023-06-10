Our next front brings rain late Sunday

Smoke continues to lead to hazy skies; limit time outdoors for unusually sensitive people

Isolated rain and storms late on Sunday

Widespread rain ahead of a cold front on Monday

THE WEEKEND

Saturday we will see dry and sunny conditions with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Air Quality remains in the “Yellow” or Moderate range today with some slight improvements this afternoon.

Sunday looks to be similar to Saturday with a warm front advancing into the region in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Showers look to be scattered for Sunday afternoon and evening with some lingering showers Sunday night.

WET START TO THE NEW WORKWEEK

Monday will will likely see more widespread showers and possibly some isolated storms as the cold front moves through Rainfall rates could exceed an inch for some spots posing a risk for high water issues to develop.

THE TROPICS

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th. Typically during the month of June, tropical development happens in the Gulf of Mexico and off of the southeastern U.S. coast.

So far we have had one named storm for the season.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College researchers at Smith Mountain Lake and dives into the process of how they gather data to ensure our water is safe for swimming and other recreation. Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

