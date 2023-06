Saturday VHSL championship scoreboard

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Check out the scores and watch the video for highlights of Saturday’s VHSL state championships in baseball, softball and soccer!

Softball

Class 4: Louisa County 9, Halifax County 1

Class 3: Northside 3, York 1

Class 2: Tazewell 5, James River 2

Class 1: Auburn 1, Rye Cove 0

Baseball

Class 2: Patrick County 7, Poquoson 3

Class 1: Lebanon 7, Auburn 0

Girls Soccer

Class 1: Eastern Montgomery 2, Auburn 1 (3OT)

Boys Soccer

Class 2: Glenvar 1, Clarke County 0

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.