Women veterans recognition ceremony celebrates the “unspoken heroes”

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Women veterans in Southwest Virginia were honored today for the first time with their own special ceremony.

Roanoke Valley Veterans Organization planned an event in celebration of June 12, the 75th anniversary of women being allowed to join the military.

“Their ministry seems to be lost,” said Roanoke Valley Veterans Council President Perry Taylor Jr. “It’s all about the men and the combat, the high-flying planes, the infantry. And all of that is important - that is combat. Women can now serve in combat, and all of that just seems to be overshadowed.”

Carolyn Crenshaw, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, served for 18 and a half years.

“I am disabled 100% but that doesn’t keep me from being who I am, because I am who I [was] a long time ago,” said Crenshaw.

She joined the military in 1976 with the main goal of getting a higher education.

“I wanted to let the young African Americans know that you can join the military, doesn’t have to be the air force,” said Crenshaw. “Get a degree - a college degree - and pursue other things, plus travel, I enjoyed all the traveling I did.”

Crenshaw adds that being in the military not only benefits one’s goals, but also helps create lifelong friendships and a new family.

“I send out over 100 Christmas cards every year. And I do that because I feel like if I send a card, they know that I’m still here,” she adds.

The impact this event had on the veterans encouraged the organization to make this ceremony an annual event.

The organization wants all female veterans to know that they are seen and appreciated by their community.

