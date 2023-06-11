Birthdays
LaCroix earns emotional third victory at Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame

The win came just days after the death of five-time tournament champion, and recent inductee, Matt Chandler.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With rain pouring down on the 18th green at Roanoke Country Club, Brandon LaCroix tapped in a putt for bogey—one of the very few blemishes in a performance that earned him his third Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame victory.

LaCroix won the three-round tournament by six strokes at 4-under, the only player to finish under par for the weekend, which also included rounds at Hidden Valley Country Club and The Waterfront Country Club.

The Hunting Hills member previously won this event in 1998 and 2007, but after winning again in 2023, there was one less person there to congratulate him.

LaCroix’s friend and five-time tournament winner, Matt Chandler, died earlier this month, just days before his scheduled induction into the Hall of Fame.

“I think Matt was probably looking out for me today because I just kind of got it done,” said LaCroix. “I didn’t really feel any emotion or anything. I think last night was probably the most stressful thing just because everybody was texting and calling, ‘You gotta’ win it for Matt. You gotta’ win it for Matt.’”

LaCroix missed the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Wednesday to attend Chandler’s memorial service, but he said he never debated playing in the tournament.

“I figured I’d play,” said LaCroix. “I didn’t doubt I’d play, but I just knew it would be really tough because on the first day, there were some emotions and there are right now.”

Chandler and LaCroix played both against and alongside each other countless times over the years, including a playoff victory as teammates in the 2014 VSGA Four-Ball Championship.

“We get into the playoff and I’m like, ‘Are you going to make that? Because I’m not going to make mine.’ Just stuff like that,” said LaCroix, reminiscing on that event. “We spent a lot of time on the road in hotels at these various tournaments. He was in our wedding, which was great to have him there. We’ll miss him.”

Jayde Dudley won the women’s division by seven strokes at 5-over and Bonita Olis won the senior women’s division by three strokes at 35-over.

For full results, visit the tournament’s website.

