Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Report: Drug-related deaths rising for Virginia seniors

Drug-related deaths in Virginia for seniors increased 94% between 2014 to 2016 and 2019 to 2021, according to America’s Health Rankings.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Drug-related deaths in Virginia for seniors increased 94% between 2014 to 2016 and 2019 to 2021, according to America’s Health Rankings.

The number of drug-related deaths in adults ages 65 and older nearly doubled from 3.6 to 7 per 100,000.

“Drug deaths really are impacting people of all ages, but seniors, I think, are often overlooked when it comes to medical screenings for drug use,” Chief Medical Officer Michael Stockman said. “Across the country, the drug overdose deaths amongst our seniors has been on the rise really for the past two decades.”

Stockman says many of these deaths are linked to opioid use, though some may also be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The COVID pandemic, which affected a lot of people, but seniors in particular, did create some social isolation, as well, which can contribute to depression and anxiety and then increasing alcohol use and or drug use,” Stockman said.

He says medical experts often don’t associated drug abuse with older patients.

“Medical professionals may not ask questions, assuming that seniors are not misusing any opioids or other drugs. But, you know, there may be some other things that are at play here,” Stockman said.

He says some patients can’t handle certain prescription drugs.

“Older people have bodies that are maybe a little bit more difficult to metabolize opioids due to changes in kidney function, liver function,” Stockman said. “We also know that exposure to medically-prescribed opioids for chronic conditions such as arthritis, cancer, increases with age.”

Stockman says it’s important for medical professionals to screen for drug use in all patients.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eva Marie Capuria
Missing Bedford girl found safe in Florida
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
One person in hospital following overnight shooting in Roanoke
In a 5-1 vote, the Bedford County School Board approved changes to its policy on "teaching...
Bedford County School Board approves changes to policy on “teaching about controversial issues”
The Eastern Montgomery girls soccer team celebrates its third straight Class 1 championship.
Saturday VHSL championship scoreboard

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 12, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for June 12, 2023
Debris lies just beyond caution tape following the collapse of an elevated section of...
Long commutes start after part of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia following tanker truck fire
Gas prices in Roanoke down $1.46 per gallon in a year
Scattered showers early followed by increasing sunshine.
Monday June 12, Morning FastCast
Change Lanes To Pass Cyclists Law
Change Lanes To Pass Cyclists Law