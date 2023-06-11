Birthdays
Team Rubicon training new heavy equipment operators in Roanoke

A non-profit is partnering with the local Lawrence Equipment Company to train new heavy machine...
A non-profit is partnering with the local Lawrence Equipment Company to train new heavy machine operators.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A non-profit partnered with the local company Lawrence Equipment to train new heavy machine operators.

Team Rubicon, in partnership with CASE, National Wildlife Refuge System, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, helps respond to disasters in Virginia and North America. The organization has launched about 1,100 operations domestically and internationally with over 160 thousand members nationwide.

Roanoke is one of three cities conducting training every second week of the month. The volunteers are trained to use CASE construction equipment to help pick up poles and restore roads and bridges when a disaster hits. Lawrence equipment is allowing the organization to use its grounds to train.

“I call it paying it forward there’s a lot of folks who do not have the ability to recover from natural disasters if we can make their lives a little bit easier,” says Team Rubicons Heavy Equipment Satefy Instructor Lawrence “Larry” Montoya.

Team Rubicon train volunteers until they are ready for a seven-day training camp.

Once completed, trainees become HEO2 operators who are ready to be deployed to numerous disaster response activities.

“I call it hugs and smiles. I knock on their door – distressed look on their faces - [and] at the end of the day, we can get all of their trees off their houses and get their yards cleared out try to get a little bit of a smile, you know that warms the heart,” added Montoya.

The organization also does community service projects across North America.

If you’re interested in becoming a local volunteer click here.

