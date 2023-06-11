Two apartment units damaged in early morning Lynchburg fire

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire at the Birchwood Apartments along the 500 block of Hillside Court.

Officials say the call came in at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fire officials say crews found a fire in a bathroom ventilation fan in one of the units. The fan apparently got into the common attic and spread to other units.

Firefighters say they had to cut a couple holes in the roof to get water on it. The fire was put out quickly, but they say at least two units had smoke and water damage.

WDBJ7 is working to find out the exact number of residents affected. However, fire officials say their restoration officer responded to help those affected.

We will update this story as we learn more.

