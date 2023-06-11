Vinton ceremony celebrates Flag Day and 248th birthday of the U.S. Army

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Vinton Sunday, a celebration of Flag Day and the 248th Birthday of the U.S. Army brought together veterans, elected leaders and other supporters of the nation’s armed forces.

Both occasions are observed on June 14th, but the Allegheny - Blue Ridge Chapter of the Association of the United States Army organized the Sunday ceremony at the Vinton War Memorial.

Virginia Military Institute Superintendent Major General Cedric Wins was the featured speaker.

“Today, we celebrate the great institution of the United States Army, but more importantly the people who have kept it strong,” Wins told the audience. “These individuals have demonstrated that our republic and the priniciples on which it was built, are certainly worth fighting for.”

The event also including the swearing-in ceremony for an Army recruit. Cooper Purl reports to Fort Sill for basic training in July.

The 29th Division Band of the Virginia Army National Guard also took part, providing music for the ceremony.

