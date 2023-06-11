Warm today with an isolated chance of an afternoon storm

Hazy skies and warm temperatures today

An Isolated shower or storm is possible Sunday afternoon

Widespread rain ahead of a cold front on Monday morning

SUNDAY

Temperatures warm quickly today with highs in the 70s and 80s. Air quality remains in the Moderate range today, but we are seeing slow improvement for the next few days.

Warm today with some isolated showers possible. (WDBJ Weather)

Moderate air quality continues today. (WDBJ Weather)

A few showers and an isolated storm will impact some of our hometowns Sunday afternoon, but better chances move in Sunday night into Monday.

A warm front brings an isolated shower or storm this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

WET START TO THE NEW WORKWEEK

We will likely see more widespread showers and possibly some isolated storms as the cold front moves through on Sunday. In general, forecast rain totals should be in the 0.25″ - 0.50″ range. Locally higher totals are possible.

Showers likely Monday morning into early Monday afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

REST OF THE WEEK

The rest of the week will feature mostly quiet weather. Isolated showers can’t be ruled out Wednesday through Friday. Expect seasonable highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Next 7 Days (WDBJ Weather)

THE TROPICS

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1st to November 30th. Typically during the month of June, tropical development happens in the Gulf of Mexico and off of the southeastern U.S. coast.

The hurricane season starts on Thursday and these are common locations for development. (WDBJ Weather)

So far we have had one named storm for the season.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College researchers at Smith Mountain Lake and dives into the process of how they gather data to ensure our water is safe for swimming and other recreation. Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes.

Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell tags along with Ferrum College at Smith Mountain Lake chatting about the process of how to gather the data to ensure our water is safe for our communities. (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.