‘Absolutely devastating’: Groom drowns while snorkeling with wife on honeymoon in Hawaii

By HNN Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHNL/Gray News) – A newlywed drowned while snorkeling during his honeymoon in Hawaii earlier this month, police and family confirmed.

To make matters worse, the couple’s belongings were stolen during the time they were snorkeling, family said.

Officials said 49-year-old Steven Phan died June 1 when he drowned around 10 a.m. Honolulu police said there were no suspicious circumstances or any signs of foul play.

The drowning happened in the waters off Electric Beach in Nanakuli on the island of Oahu.

Officials with the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii, known as VASH, said Phan came to Oahu on his honeymoon with his wife. The couple is from California.

“This is a very tragic situation. The family is grieving,” Jessica Lani Rich with VASH told KHNL. “Can you imagine being on a honeymoon and having your spouse pass away?”

Officials said Phan was found unresponsive in the ocean, and bystanders were able to bring him out of the water onto shore. Bystanders performed CPR until first responders arrived.

EMS transported Phan to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral costs, Phan had been married for about three months when the couple embarked on their honeymoon.

The family said as if the “absolutely devastating” death were not bad enough, Phan’s wife Brittany Myers Phan realized their belongings had been stolen while they were snorkeling, including their phones, wallets, money, clothing and rental car.

“We are all shocked, in disbelief, and heartbroken at the loss of such a great man as Steven,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Steven always found a way to be a part of everyone’s lives, no matter the distance. Steven was a true friend and an amazing husband, Steven will be incredibly missed by all.”

