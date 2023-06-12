Birthdays
BBB warns of scams targeting consumers this time of year

Tips to keep your information safe
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Julie Wheeler from the Better Business Bureau returns to Here @ Home to talk about some scams to think about this time of year.

First, she addresses scams targeting students who are applying for student aid this time of year. FAFSA, financial aid, and student loan forgiveness scams could steal your money and personal information.

Listen in to her advice on what to look out for to make sure you’re not putting your information in the wrong hands.

She also addresses some consumer tips for Father’s Day shopping. Since the holiday is coming up soon – she shares what shoppers should keep in mind before buying for dad.

