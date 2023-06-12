Botetourt County welcomes Food Truck Rodeo
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Food Truck Rodeo, part of the Daleville Summer Concert Series, is coming Saturday, June 17 from 3 -9 p.m.
Dropping by 7@four to preview the event are Molly Henry, Director of Events & Marketing for the Daleville Town Center, and Erika Jones, who runs the Roanoke Food Truck Finder Facebook Page.
