Bubba’s 33 to replace Abuelo’s at Valley View

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After Abuelo’s closed in October 2021, the public has been curious as to what would replace the restaurant at Valley View Mall.

Bubba’s 33 is set to open in 2024, after a recent press release from the owners of Texas Roadhouse.

The restaurant plan is to demolish the former Abuelo’s building and replace it with a garage bar with working garage doors.

Bubba’s 33 will be open daily for lunch and dinner Sunday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. The menu is to include “scratch-made food for all, ice cold beer and hand-crafted cocktails,” according to the owners.

The owners say the management team is currently being assembled before they hire roughly 200 restaurant staff later this year.

