DBI gearing up for annual Summer Solstice Festival
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Blacksburg Inc. has its 15th Summer Solstice Festival coming up June 17.
The festival starts at 1 p.m. and will end at 11 p.m. There will be live music throughout the day as well as around 75 vendors set up downtown.
“We have a little bit of something for everyone, between the crafts, the the children’s activities, the food, and then the music,” DBI’s Amelia Tuckwiller said. “It’s a wide range of different styles, and it’s gonna be fun.”
In addition, the Downtown Sundown 5k race will be held at 8 p.m.
Organizers say they could use a few more volunteers for the event. For more information or to volunteer click here.
