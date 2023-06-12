DBI gearing up for annual Summer Solstice Festival

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Downtown Blacksburg Inc. has its 15th Summer Solstice Festival coming up June 17.

The festival starts at 1 p.m. and will end at 11 p.m. There will be live music throughout the day as well as around 75 vendors set up downtown.

“We have a little bit of something for everyone, between the crafts, the the children’s activities, the food, and then the music,” DBI’s Amelia Tuckwiller said. “It’s a wide range of different styles, and it’s gonna be fun.”

In addition, the Downtown Sundown 5k race will be held at 8 p.m.

Organizers say they could use a few more volunteers for the event. For more information or to volunteer click here.

