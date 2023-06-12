Eastern Montgomery senior Madison Bruce honored after third consecutive state championship

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The winning streak extended to 54 for the Eastern Montgomery girl’s soccer team over the weekend.

The mustangs defeated Auburn in triple overtime to claim the Class one state championship.

It was a special day for the team, but also for one East Mont senior Madison Bruce.

Bruce was honored after the championship win. Over the course of the season, Bruce scored 50 goals to contribute to a 116 career total.

She will move on to play at Shenandoah University in the fall. Playing her final game in a Mustang uniform over the weekend while securing another state title, Bruce credits her teammates and coaches for the storybook ending to a decorated high school career.

“It’s so bittersweet, it means everything,” she begins. “To go out with a team like this, there’s so much that goes on behind the scenes with this awesome community and how much work we put in. we’re in the weight room every day and our coach makes sure we’re fit for this moment going half the season with 11 players. Even in years prior to this, I wouldn’t want have wanted to play with any other girls. And I’d like to shout out the defense because I don’t think they get enough credit. We score the goals and it’s all about us but our defense over the last three years has been nothing but perfect.”

“It’s never an expectation, it’s never given to us, we have to work for it,” adds head coach Whitney Shaver. “Those girls work their whole lives for this, not just at high school level. They work in the weight rooms, they work on their own and at practice and every team has to do that if they want to be successful.”

