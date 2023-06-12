Family Field Trip: Mountain Lake Lodge

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Our Family Field Trip series continues with a look at Mountain Lake Lodge.

This gorgeous lodge, with a variety of activities, is close to many hometowns in Giles County.

Heidi Stone, the President and CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about all the activities you and your family can discover.

They have new escape rooms, outdoor adventure courses, and a new pub that offers a way for everyone to sit back and relax.

So, whether you want to get away for a week or come up for the day, there’s something for everyone.

Visit their website to learn more at mtnlakelodge.com.

