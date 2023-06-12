Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Family Field Trip: Mountain Lake Lodge

Lodge offers a variety of activities for a great getaway
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Our Family Field Trip series continues with a look at Mountain Lake Lodge.

This gorgeous lodge, with a variety of activities, is close to many hometowns in Giles County.

Heidi Stone, the President and CEO of Mountain Lake Lodge, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about all the activities you and your family can discover.

They have new escape rooms, outdoor adventure courses, and a new pub that offers a way for everyone to sit back and relax.

So, whether you want to get away for a week or come up for the day, there’s something for everyone.

Visit their website to learn more at mtnlakelodge.com.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eva Marie Capuria
Missing Bedford girl found safe in Florida
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
One person in hospital following shooting in Roanoke
In a 5-1 vote, the Bedford County School Board approved changes to its policy on "teaching...
Bedford County School Board approves changes to policy on “teaching about controversial issues”
The Eastern Montgomery girls soccer team celebrates its third straight Class 1 championship.
Saturday VHSL championship scoreboard

Latest News

Here @ Home: Mountain Lake Lodge
Here @ Home: Mountain Lake Lodge
Deja Taylor knew “she was an unlawful user” of marijuana when she bought the gun last year and...
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher pleads guilty to using marijuana while having a firearm
Lauren Rodgers Summer Body Positivity
Lauren Rodgers on Summer Body Positivity
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the North Carolina Republican Party Convention in...
Trump arrives in Florida as history-making court appearance approaches in classified documents case
Here @ Home: Kids and Hot Cars Reminders
Here @ Home: Kids and Hot Cars Reminders