Former Blairs Middle School reopens as Southside Lofts

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The work to renovate the former Blair’s Middle School is officially complete and residents have already begun moving in.

The Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority partnered with Landmark Assets to bring affordable housing to the area.

They began turning the middle school into Southside Lofts in 2020. It now has 55 energy efficient units including one, two and three bedroom apartments.

“I think it helps because it provides a need,” said Larissa Deedrich, Executive Director of the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority. “There are a lot of people looking for nice apartments. They’re all brand new and they’re completely renovated. They have energy efficient appliances in them which help people with their utilities. We just need more of that in the area all together.”

They hope Southside Lofts will help fill the need for affordable housing, as well.

“There’s a huge need for affordable housing and the entire community. Southside Lofts is unique because it’s rent controlled. So, the rents cannot go higher than what the tax credit rents are for the state. Then, the project-based vouchers that go in there assist people who have lower income needs, and so it keeps their rent lower,” added Deedrich.

Those with low income are also eligible to receive rental assistance through project-based vouchers from the Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority.

Those funds come from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development through their Section 8 program.

“A voucher is essentially a component that allows someone with lower income to not pay more than 30% of their income in rent. For instance, if someone is on Social Security, and they get $1,000, from Social Security, they will not pay more than $300 in rent no matter the size of the unit and how many people are in the unit,” explained Deedrich.

The Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority. are also planning to construct 10-12 single family homes throughout the city of Danville.

