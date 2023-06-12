Future acute care hospital announces services

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WDBJ/Sentara Release) - Sentara Health has announced a list of services that will be offered in a new acute care hospital that will replace the current Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital (SHRH).

The new hospital will have inpatient medical/surgical beds, cardiac catheterization suite, emergency department, intensive care unit, imaging services, surgical suite, procedural room, laboratory, pathology, pharmacy, rehabilitation, respiratory therapy, and several other support departments, according to the health group, saying, “The flexible design will allow for expansion to accommodate the medical needs of the community. The hospital will also continue to offer anesthesiology, cardiology, emergency medicine, endocrinology, gastroenterology, general surgery, gynecology, hematology/oncology, hospice, infectious disease, internal medicine, nephrology, orthopedics, pathology, pulmonology, radiology and rehabilitation.”

Specifics regarding how many beds and overall design have not yet been released.

In addition to the services that will be offered within the hospital, SHRH announces it will continue to offer the following services within its clinics: behavioral health, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, dentistry, family medicine, home health, infusion services, occupational medicine, pediatrics, rehabilitation, and sleep study. SHRH will also continue to offer women’s health services to include wellness checks/pap smears, mammograms, and gynecological medicine and surgical services.

“Sentara is committed to having an acute care hospital in South Boston,” said Brian Zwoyer, president of Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital. “While many hospitals are leaving rural communities across the country, a new $70 million acute care hospital is an exciting step that will allow us to bring state-of-the-art care to our region while ensuring we are able to best meet the needs of the community for the long-term.”

According to Dr. James Priest, chief medical officer for Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital, “The current hospital is 70 years old and will not sustain us going into the future, and unfortunately is failing us now from a facilities perspective. There are several thousand square feet of the facility that are not in use today, which is costly and inefficient. The new hospital will allow us the opportunity to align the space for the services needed and modernize our building. Investing in a new hospital will allow us to focus on our long-term clinical capabilities and bring in innovative medical technologies – which is a smarter investment for our community.”

SHRH’s patient counts have been dropping for years, according to Sentara, “primarily due to a declining local population, changes in rural health care, physician recruitment and retention challenges, as well as inpatient stays shifting to outpatient services across the country.”

The decision for a new facility was based on the cost to renovate the current facility, estimated to be at least $180 million, according to Sentara.

“While change is difficult and we have had to make some very challenging decisions, we are looking forward to providing these specialties to meet the needs of the communities we serve. We will continue to be open with the community about where we are in the process and will communicate about next steps as information becomes available. Above all, our goal is to establish a hospital and healthcare campus that can be sustained for years to come, and the new hospital brings us one step closer to building the future for this community,” said Zwoyer.

There is no word yet when the new facility will be operational.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.