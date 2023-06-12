Birthdays
God’s Pit Crew to restore home destroyed by flood for family in Tennessee

Home destroyed by Tennessee flood
Home destroyed by Tennessee flood(God's Pit Crew)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - God’s Pit Crew is working to restore a home for a family in Tennessee.

A flood destroyed the Ellis family’s home in Nunnelly, Tennessee last year.

Around 50 volunteers will be working to bring hope, healing, and restoration to the Ellis family.

They framed the home in a warehouse and transported it to Nunnelly to begin assembling it Monday.

In two weeks, the family will be able to walk into a brand-new home.

“We have people come up to us to say that they live in an area that’s just been ravaged,” said Brandon Knuckles, Chief Operating Officer for God’s Pit Crew. “So, to see people come in and work so tirelessly to restore hope is this beacon of light in a lot of different communities.”

God’s Pit Crew runs on help from volunteers. To donate or become a volunteer, visit godspitcrew.org/.

