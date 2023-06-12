Embrace radical self-love and body neutrality to improve your summer

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we enter the summer months and we’re breaking out the bathing suits – many people will no doubt be having some negative thoughts about their bodies.

However, there’s a push for body neutrality – a push to help people accept their bodies as physical vessels and not determinants of their worth.

Lauren Rogers, CHES and Owner of Sex Ed For You, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about “summer bodies,” the concept of body neutrality, and radical acceptance of our bodies.

She talks to us about the interplay of this concept in having great intimacy with a partner AND having fun with the kids poolside and on summer vacations!

Listen in to our conversation and find out how you can embrace radical self-love and body neutrality to improve your summers!

