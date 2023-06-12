Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Embrace radical self-love and body neutrality to improve your summer

How to love and embrace your body this summer
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As we enter the summer months and we’re breaking out the bathing suits – many people will no doubt be having some negative thoughts about their bodies.

However, there’s a push for body neutrality – a push to help people accept their bodies as physical vessels and not determinants of their worth.

Lauren Rogers, CHES and Owner of Sex Ed For You, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about “summer bodies,” the concept of body neutrality, and radical acceptance of our bodies.

She talks to us about the interplay of this concept in having great intimacy with a partner AND having fun with the kids poolside and on summer vacations!

Listen in to our conversation and find out how you can embrace radical self-love and body neutrality to improve your summers!

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eva Marie Capuria
Missing Bedford girl found safe in Florida
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
One person in hospital following shooting in Roanoke
In a 5-1 vote, the Bedford County School Board approved changes to its policy on "teaching...
Bedford County School Board approves changes to policy on “teaching about controversial issues”
The Eastern Montgomery girls soccer team celebrates its third straight Class 1 championship.
Saturday VHSL championship scoreboard

Latest News

Lauren Rodgers Summer Body Positivity
Lauren Rodgers on Summer Body Positivity
Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital
Future acute care hospital announces services
(STOCK)
Report: Drug-related deaths rising for Virginia seniors
Smith Mountain Lake Algae Follow-up
Smith Mountain Lake Algae Follow-up