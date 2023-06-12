Parents concerned over potential Christiansburg budget cuts to children’s museum

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In Christiansburg’s current budget for 2022-2023, 20 organizations in a category titled “community support” are receiving funding.

In the proposed budget for 2023-2024, nine of those allotments are on the chopping block.

Parents and community members are not happy about the town’s proposal to cut funding to Wonder Universe.

“Kids need places where they can learn and be imaginative and play with their friends and things like that,” parent Angela Correa said. She’s written an email to town council voicing support for the museum to keep receiving funding.

There’s also a petition circulating, requesting support for the children’s museum.

“Wonder Universe deserves to just stay in the area and get a little support from governments if that’s what it takes to keep it going,” Correa said.

This year the museum is receiving $25,000 from the town, but if the proposed budget passes, that will be eliminated.

“There’s low income, there’s high income, and it’s a place to go and you just go in, you are able to just be one as a community member, and have experiences being able to provide to your children, and that just showcases how great a community can be,” parent Samantha Clark said.

“There’s so many things that it offers, so I think it would be terrible to pull funding from something that provides such a good resource for for kids in our area,” Katie Lytton said.

In the proposed budget, Boy Scouts of America, Children’s Trust, Christiansburg Institute, Christiansburg Library, Montgomery Museum, Old Hill Community Center, ACCE Programs, and the local chapter of the United Way are all slated to lose funding.

To view the proposed 2023-2024 budget click here. A public hearing for the proposed budget is set for June 13.

A spokesperson for the Town of Christiansburg says if people want their voices heard, they should be encouraged to speak during public comment at Tuesday’s meeting.

WDBJ7 reached out to Wonder Universe, which declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.