Pickleball offered in Botetourt County

(Coney Island)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Parks & Recreation is now offering pickleball, based on community interest, according to the county Parks & Rec.

Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. Open courts are provided on select days, from June 20-July 22 at Breckinridge Elementary School.

Beginner pickleball lessons are available Tuesdays 5-6 p.m., with pre-registration required. Only 12 participants may take lessons each day. Click here to register. Registration for each class will close at 4 p.m. the Friday before each lesson date.

Here’s the schedule:

· Open Play- Tuesdays 6:00-8:00 P.M.

· No play day July 4th in observance of Independence Day

· Open Play- Thursdays 5:00-8:00 P.M.

· Open Play- Saturdays 9:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M.

· No play day July 1st in observance of Independence Day

Equipment is provided by the county, with a limited number of courts available on a first-come, first-served basis.

More locations may be offered as interest in the program grows, according to the county.

