Roanoke Fire-EMS reminds parents/caregivers of dangers of kids in hot cars

Temperatures rise quickly in a car, even with windows down
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Kids and Car Safety, more than 1,050 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990.

Leaving a sleeping baby in a car can lead to injury or even death.

Here @ Home welcomes Alex McKinney, a firefighter and paramedic, to discuss how quickly the inside of a car can heat up and the dangers to children.

He also has some great ideas for parents and caregivers to remind them they have a baby in the car.

Listen in to this potentially life-saving advice to keep our kids safe this summer.

