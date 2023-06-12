Roanoke Fire-EMS reminds parents/caregivers of dangers of kids in hot cars
Temperatures rise quickly in a car, even with windows down
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Kids and Car Safety, more than 1,050 children have died in hot cars nationwide since 1990.
Leaving a sleeping baby in a car can lead to injury or even death.
Here @ Home welcomes Alex McKinney, a firefighter and paramedic, to discuss how quickly the inside of a car can heat up and the dangers to children.
He also has some great ideas for parents and caregivers to remind them they have a baby in the car.
Listen in to this potentially life-saving advice to keep our kids safe this summer.
