Summer 2023 Feed and Read starts at Roanoke Public Libraries

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Summer 2023 Feed and Read program at all Roanoke Public Library locations has begun.

Starting Monday, kids of all ages can get a free and fresh meal.

It’s a partnership between Roanoke Public Libraries and Feeding Southwest Virginia.

“Our families have become very dependent on just having those fresh meals here. For all families too, we’ve noticed that some of the children especially during the summer, they would come to the library because we’re a safe place for families to be. We have activities and so a lot of that feeding program is pairing the feeding with a program that provides literacy activities for families,” said Amber Lowery, Assistant Director of Youth and Family Services.

More than 273,000 meals have been served since the program started back in 2014.

Here is a list of times and locations:

Belmont Branch Library:

Monday through Friday: Breakfast 10 a.m. and Dinner 3 p.m.

Saturday: Breakfast 10 a.m. and Lunch 12 p.m.

Gainsboro Branch Library:

Monday through Friday: Snack 11 a.m. and Dinner 4 p.m.

Saturday: Snack 11 a.m. and Lunch 12 p.m.

Main Library:

Monday through Friday: Breakfast 10 a.m. and Dinner 3 p.m.

Saturday: Breakfast 10 a.m. and Lunch 12 p.m.

Melrose Branch Library:

Monday through Friday: Breakfast 10 a.m. and Dinner 3 p.m.

Saturday: Breakfast 10 a.m. and Lunch 12 p.m.

Raleigh Court Branch Library:

Monday through Friday: Snack 11 a.m. and Dinner 4 p.m.

Saturday: Snack 11 a.m. and Lunch 12 p.m.

Williamson Road Branch Library:

Monday through Friday: Breakfast 10 a.m. and Dinner 3 p.m.

Saturday: Breakfast 10 a.m. and Lunch 12 p.m.

