Suspect sentenced in Roanoke drug trafficking killing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man who pleaded guilty to charges involved in the case of a killing outside a drug house has been sentenced to prison.

Aaron Lee Woods faces 20 years and seven months in federal prison for his role in the death of Jacob Aldridge, 19. His charges were “Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute 100 kilograms or more of a marijuana” and “Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and did knowingly and intentionally discharge said firearm.”

Aldridge was shot in the back of the head while driving from the drug house, an apartment on Eastern Avenue, in 2018.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, “In the early evening hours of July 10, 2018, a car containing five individuals arrived at the Eastern Avenue apartment where a gun battle broke out with suspects (Darion) Harvey, Woods, and (Chad) Custer on one side and the newly-arrived individuals on the other. While four of the individuals fled on foot, a fifth individual (Aldridge) was in a vehicle driving away from the scene when a bullet struck him in the back of the head and killed him.”

Darion Harvey has already been sentenced to 26 years for his role in the shooting. Custer awaits sentencing after pleading guilty the same time Woods did in 2022.

Investigators said Woods, Harvey, Custer and other co-conspirators used Woods’ apartment on Eastern Avenue as the primary site for their large-scale distribution of marijuana in the Roanoke Valley from late 2017 through approximately August 2019. Witnesses told police customers would stream in and out of the apartment at all hours of the day and night, buying marijuana from the defendants, who kept their loaded firearms in plain view.

Investigators recovered firearms used by Woods, Harvey and Custer during the shootout, including high-powered, military-style rifles with laser sights, as well as multiple handguns and ammunition, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

