USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships set for this week in western Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - This week brings another major athletic competition and hundreds of cyclists to the Roanoke Valley.

The USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships start on Wednesday with an individual time trial in Roanoke County.

The action continues with road races in Franklin County on Thursday and Friday, and a sprinters race or criterium in downtown Roanoke on Saturday.

Western Virginia is hosting the event for the second year in a row.

Landon Howard is the President of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge:

“Hosting events like this give us bragging rights, which then allows us to go out and do great marketing and tell people ‘hey you know if we can do this, we can do just about anything,” Howard said.

Several hundred athletes are expected to compete for national titles during the four-day event.

