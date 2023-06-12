Birthdays
VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd

A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend. (Source: CHRIS BARRON/STEFFANI SADDLER/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Friendly reminder: If you see a bear at the beach, keep your distance.

Not everyone followed that advice this weekend. To be fair, they were probably dazzled by the sight of a bear swimming in the Gulf of Mexico at Destin, Florida.

A video appears to show a couple of beachgoers get close to it. The bear took the initiative in getting out of people’s way as best as it could, moving from the water onto the beach.

The National Park Service recommends keeping your distance from a bear.

“If a bear changes its behavior because of your presence, you are too close!” the park service said.

Among the U.S. Forest Service’s advice for coping with bears, the agency recommends not running away. Instead, back away slowly and stay calm.

