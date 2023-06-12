Birthdays
Vinton motorcyclist killed in Botetourt County crash

By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton motorcyclist was killed in crash in a crash in Botetourt County Sunday night, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 10:22 p.m. on Rt. 11, at its intersection with Rt. 670 in Botetourt County.

The driver of a Honda Accord was traveling north on Rt. 11 when the driver failed to yield the right-of-way while making a left turn onto Rt. 670 and was hit by the driver of a Yamaha Road Star motorcycle, whom was identified as 46-year-old David Scott.

Scott died at the scene. The driver of the Honda wasn’t injured in the crash.

