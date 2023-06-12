Virginia topples Duke in Super Regional to advance to College World Series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (UVA Athletics release) – Virginia (50-13) punched its ticket to the College World Series with a 12-2 win over Duke (39-24) in game three of the Charlottesville Super Regional at Disharoon Park on Sunday (June 11). The Cavaliers are headed to Omaha for the sixth time in program history, all have come under the direction of head coach Brian O’Connor. Sunday’s victory also marked the fourth time that UVA has come back to win a Super Regional series after dropping the opening game.

Righthander Brian Edgington pitched a complete game, the second of his career, scattered nine hits and allowed two runs, both of which came in the sixth inning. Edgington finished with a season-high 11 strikeouts, just one shy of matching his career best. He has surrendered just two runs in 14 innings this postseason. The complete game is the first by a Cavalier in the NCAA Tournament since Brandon Waddell against Vanderbilt in the 2014 College World Series finals (6/24/14).

Offensively, nine different Cavaliers came up with a hit, including leadoff hitter Griff O’Ferrall, who finished 4-for-5 at the plate with one RBI. Kyle Teel went 2-for-4 and notched a game-high four RBIs. Both Ethan Anderson and Anthony Stephan blasted home runs in the win. In six games against the Blue Devils this year, Anderson was 12-for-22 with five doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs. Anderson reached base four times and matched a career-high by drawing three walks in the contest.

