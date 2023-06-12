Williamsburg man pleads guilty for actions during Capitol breach

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ/US Attorney’s Office Release) - A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.

Jonathan G. Mellis, 35 of Williamsburg, pleaded guilty June 12, 2023 in the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon. U.S. District Court Judge Randolph D. Moss scheduled a sentencing hearing for Sept. 13.

The charge of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon carries a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, as well as financial penalties.

Mellis’s actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress, convened to count the electoral votes related to the presidential election, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

According to court documents, during the insurrection at the Capitol, uniformed members of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (MPD) arrived to assist U.S. Capitol Police in restoring order. Body-worn camera footage from MPD officers reviewed after the incident show a man, later identified as Mellis, along with others, using sticks and other items as weapons to assault law enforcement officers protecting an entrance to the Capitol.

Court documents indicate Mellis unlawfully entered the Capitol grounds, according to the US Attorney’s Office. While there, Mellis recorded and posted videos to Instagram in which he stated, “We ain’t f****** leaving either! We ain’t f****** leaving!” and “So you ever wonder where they do the inaugurations? I beat Joe Biden here. That mother****** will never come up here. We’re banging on the goddamn doors, is what we’re doing. Storming the f****** castle.”

Court records say other video footage of the incident show Mellis repeatedly hitting and making stabbing motions toward the officers with the large wooden stick. Mellis can also be seen attempting to hit the officers’ necks, between their helmets and body armor.

Mellis was identified due to tips received from the public and his public social media profiles, according to the US Attorney’s Office. Law enforcement officers reviewed Mellis’s public social media profiles and saw photos posted that matched his description in the video footage. In one social media post, Mellis wrote, “Storming the Castle. The world heard us!!! Finally not ignored. (Antifa and BLM will burn your city down for Marxism. We storm THE SWAMP for FREEDOM. We want a forensic audit of the vote. Simple. We will not go away. We will not surrender.”

In the 29 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,000 people have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including nearly 350 people charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the US Attorney’s Office. Anyone with tips is invited to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

