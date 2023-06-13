Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

‘Avatar 3′ pushed to 2024 and Disney sets two ‘Star Wars’ films for 2026

Scene from movie 'Avatar: The Way of Water'
Scene from movie 'Avatar: The Way of Water'(20th Century Studios via MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water” may have finally arrived in theaters in 2022, but that long parade of “Avatar” delays isn’t done, yet.

The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday pushed the release of “Avatar 3″ a year, bumping it from December 2024 to December 2025.

The timeline is stretched even further for the next planned installments. “Avatar 4″ is now slated to hit theaters in December 2029; “Avatar 5″ is set to arrive in December 2031.

Disney on Tuesday shuffled plans for some of its biggest franchises. Two “Star Wars” films are planned for 2026. Among Marvel movies, “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” is being postponed from May 2025 to May 2026.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Concetta Karen Chavis (L) and Alexander Baab (R)
Names released of two held in connection with girl’s alleged abduction
Aaron Woods mugshot
Suspect sentenced in Roanoke drug trafficking killing
Bubba’s 33 to replace Abuelo’s at Valley View
Police lights generic
Vinton motorcyclist killed in Botetourt County crash
A low will drift south bringing back a chance for a few stray showers.
Rain chance non-existent for Tuesday

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump National Doral resort in Doral, Fla., Monday,...
LIVE: Trump heads to Miami court for historic appearance over charges he hoarded secret documents
Inflation
US consumer price growth slowed last month as inflation shows signs of steady decline
Motorcycle death graphic.
One killed, one arrested after crash involving motorcyclists in Franklin County
FILE - President Donald J. Trump's name is printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to...
Cases of check fraud escalate dramatically, with Americans warned not to mail checks if possible