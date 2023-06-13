‘Avatar 3′ pushed to 2024 and Disney sets two ‘Star Wars’ films for 2026

NEW YORK (AP) — “Avatar: The Way of Water” may have finally arrived in theaters in 2022, but that long parade of “Avatar” delays isn’t done, yet.

The Walt Disney Co. on Tuesday pushed the release of “Avatar 3″ a year, bumping it from December 2024 to December 2025.

The timeline is stretched even further for the next planned installments. “Avatar 4″ is now slated to hit theaters in December 2029; “Avatar 5″ is set to arrive in December 2031.

Disney on Tuesday shuffled plans for some of its biggest franchises. Two “Star Wars” films are planned for 2026. Among Marvel movies, “Avengers: Kang Dynasty” is being postponed from May 2025 to May 2026.

