Girls’ Fire Camp returns to Botetourt County Fire & EMS
Camp aims to inspire girls to consider a career in Fire & EMS
Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Fire & EMS is hosting more than 70 girls for its second Girls’ Fire Camp.
The department created the camp to show girls in first through tenth grade that a career in Fire & EMS could be possible.
The camp also honors late Fire & EMS Captain Helen “Gracey” Humbert who served with the department for more than a decade before passing away in April of 2022.
Lt. Kayla Jones visited Here @ Home to talk about how she became involved in a career as an emergency responder and explain more about what the girls will enjoy during the June 24 camp.
The camp is sold out this year, but looks to be a yearly tradition for the department.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.