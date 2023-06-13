Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Girls’ Fire Camp returns to Botetourt County Fire & EMS

Camp aims to inspire girls to consider a career in Fire & EMS
By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Fire & EMS is hosting more than 70 girls for its second Girls’ Fire Camp.

The department created the camp to show girls in first through tenth grade that a career in Fire & EMS could be possible.

The camp also honors late Fire & EMS Captain Helen “Gracey” Humbert who served with the department for more than a decade before passing away in April of 2022.

Lt. Kayla Jones visited Here @ Home to talk about how she became involved in a career as an emergency responder and explain more about what the girls will enjoy during the June 24 camp.

The camp is sold out this year, but looks to be a yearly tradition for the department.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's arraignment in a...
“It’s a sad day for America.” Gov. Youngkin reacts to former President Trump’s arraignment
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is no longer America’s top-selling beer
FILE IMAGE
Name released of Franklin County crash victim; man charged with hit and run
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
Temperatures continue to warm with more sunshine this weekend.
Building heat along with a stray shower the next few days

Latest News

Antique Farm Days Back for 20th Year
Antique Farm Days back for 20th year
Antique Farm Days Back for 20th Year
Antique Farm Days Back for 20th Year
Expert advice to help boost your savings account
Darius Rucker performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Thursday, June 8, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in...
Darius Rucker concert sold out in Downtown
It is the 15th annual race as a part of the Blacksburg Summer Solstice Fest.
Downtown Sundown 5k returns to Blacksburg