Girls’ Fire Camp returns to Botetourt County Fire & EMS

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County Fire & EMS is hosting more than 70 girls for its second Girls’ Fire Camp.

The department created the camp to show girls in first through tenth grade that a career in Fire & EMS could be possible.

The camp also honors late Fire & EMS Captain Helen “Gracey” Humbert who served with the department for more than a decade before passing away in April of 2022.

Lt. Kayla Jones visited Here @ Home to talk about how she became involved in a career as an emergency responder and explain more about what the girls will enjoy during the June 24 camp.

The camp is sold out this year, but looks to be a yearly tradition for the department.

