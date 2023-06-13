Miles Wilson, Angelina Jones win 2023 B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Awards

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dozens of high school athletes from around the region gathered at Hotel Roanoke on Monday night for the annual B’nai B’rith Athletic and Achievement Award banquet.

The honor is given out annually to one male and one female senior who excels in athletics, scholarship and citizenship.

The B’nai B’rith Men’s Award went to William Fleming’s Miles Wilson, who played football, basketball and track among his many activities.

“It’s been rigorous,” said Wilson, who also runs his own clothing business. “Just always trying to be competitive and be on the top of my game and be accountable to not only myself, but my teammates. It’s just been a nice journey and couldn’t do it without all my supporters. It’s amazing to bring it back home to Fleming and also just being an African-American to bring it back, just seeing the room and being one of the only two here, it’s just amazing to represent my people that way.”

The women’s honor went to Roanoke Valley Christian School’s Angelina Jones, a star basketball player who is the first person from her school to receive the award.

“Especially coming from a private school, not playing against a lot of the public schools, it’s a surreal feeling and I’m just super grateful to be in this room around all these people,” said Jones.

Wilson plans to attend the University of Virginia and study mechanical engineering, while Jones will attend the U.S. Air Force Academy Prep School and pursue a career in military strategy.

This year’s keynote speaker was Virginia Tech head football coach Brent Pry, who discussed the core values of his program that set the Hokies up for success.

Salem’s Reese Redford took home the Artie Levin Personal Life Award for scoring the highest among the nominees in the citizenship category.

