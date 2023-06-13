Birthdays
Names of Wythe County crash victims revealed

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the names of two people killed in a crash in Wythe County.

The crash occurred at 8:10 p.m. June 8, 2023, on Interstate 81 at mile marker 73, according to police. The driver of a Ford Fiesta (originally identified by police as a Kia) was traveling south on I-81, and ran off the right side of the interstate, according to police. The driver overcorrected, ran off the left side of I-81, crossed through the median and into the northbound lanes, hitting a tractor-trailer and a Honda GL motorcycle headed north.

The driver of the Fiesta, Brittney L. Connatser, 38 of Rural Retreat, Va., died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to police. A passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

A passenger on the motorcycle, Oksana Shore, 49 or Georgia, died at the scene. The operator of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The big rig driver was not hurt.

