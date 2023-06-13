Birthdays
NRV Agency on Aging finds new home

NRV Agency on Aging
NRV Agency on Aging(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The New River Valley Agency on Aging has a new home in Pulaski.

The group has relocated from Fairlawn, VA, to the Town of Pulaski.

The Agency on Aging provides resources to seniors in need across the NRV.

The space can be used for the entire staff to work out of and provides areas to meet with clients.

“The town and the county have been great partners to work with in the past. And so we we look forward to getting back into the community and being a part of it again,” said Executive Director Tina King.

The organization says the biggest need it sees in the community is access to food and transportation.

To contact the agency you can email nrvaoa@nrvaoa.org.

