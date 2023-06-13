Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Olympic gold medalist Tori Bowie died from childbirth complications, autopsy finds

United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m...
United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's 100m final during the World Athletics Championships in London, Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.(Alastair Grant | AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, according to an autopsy report.

Bowie, who won three medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, was found dead last month. She was 32.

The report from the office of the medical examiner in Orlando, Florida, said Bowie was estimated to be eight months pregnant and showing signs of undergoing labor when she was found dead on May 2. It said she was found in bed in a “secured residence” with possible complications including respiratory distress and eclampsia. The autopsy report said “the manner of death is natural.”

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded in early May to a home in the area “for a well-being check of a woman in her 30s who had not been seen or heard from in several days.” She was later identified as Frentorish “Tori” Bowie.

The toxicology reports were negative and listed bipolar disorder in her medical history.

Bowie grew up in Mississippi after being taken in by her grandmother as an infant. She considered herself a basketball player and only reluctantly showed up for track as a teenager, where she blossomed into an elite sprinter and long jumper. She attended Southern Mississippi, where she swept the long jump NCAA championships at the indoor and outdoor events in 2011.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Bowie won silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200. She then ran the anchor leg on a 4x100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix and English Gardner to take gold.

A year later, she won the 100 meters at the 2017 world championships in London. She also helped the 4x100 team to gold.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshots of Concetta Karen Chavis (L) and Alexander Baab (R)
Names released of two held in connection with girl’s alleged abduction
Aaron Woods mugshot
Suspect sentenced in Roanoke drug trafficking killing
Bubba’s 33 to replace Abuelo’s at Valley View
Police lights generic
Vinton motorcyclist killed in Botetourt County crash
A low will drift south bringing back a chance for a few stray showers.
Rain chance non-existent for Tuesday

Latest News

Instant Pots, which became a must-have gadget several years ago, have been disappearing from...
Instant Pot maker seeks bankruptcy protection as sales go cold
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else
Denver Police Department investigator works the scene of a mass shooting along Market Street...
9 people wounded in Denver shooting after Nuggets win NBA Finals; injured suspect in custody
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake
The victims, including women and children, were returning from an overnight wedding ceremony in...
Police say at least 100 killed when boat capsizes in Nigeria